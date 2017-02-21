China tightens traffic rules for diplomats

China has rolled out stricter measures to manage diplomatic vehicles as part of its move to firmly implement traffic rules following allegations of abuse of guidelines by foreign diplomats. The Provisions on Diplomatic Vehicles Management stipulates that traffic violations by diplomatic vehicles shall be subject to punishment in strict accordance with the law and due procedures, Geng Shuang, spokesperson of the foreign ministry said.

The provisions are aimed at better regulating diplomatic vehicles, including specific requirements for driving permits and compulsory purchase of third-party liability insurance of no less than one million yuan (USD 146,000).

“Different reactions from traffic violators in accidents is related to the attitude of their countries toward China,” Li Haidong, a professor with the Institute of International Relations at China Foreign Affairs University was quoted as saying by the state-run Global Times.

“Traffic violations by the holders of diplomatic passports create uncertainties for China’s security and sovereignty,” Li said. Chinese social media fiercely debated diplomatic immunity in June 2016, after Chen Lin, a journalist from Hong Kong-based Phoenix Television, made accusations that a vehicle registered to the US Embassy in Beijing had scratched her car and allegedly caused her injuries, for which she received no apology, the report said.

“Drivers of diplomatic vehicles who violate the road traffic safety law shall also be subject to the demerit point system in China. Traffic management departments have the right to siege the driving licenses when the accumulated points reach a specific level, and the driving license will be returned only when the drivers pass the road traffic safety law tests,” it said.

In addition, the document stipulates, for the first time, that diplomatic vehicles in China are subject to quota controls and case-by-case approval, Geng said. As per rules the number of vehicles for official use of a mission shall not exceed the number of diplomats of the mission.