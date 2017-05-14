China strong pillar of open, multilateral world: UN chief

China has shown it is a strong pillar of an open world and multilateralism by hosting the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Saturday. Meeting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the eve of the forum in Beijing, Guterres said the forum embodies China’s uniquely far-sighted, strategic vision, Xinhua reported. He said the Belt and Road Initiative will steer economic globalization toward more balanced, inclusive and harmonious development. The initiative is a key contribution to addressing global problems through international cooperation.

Guterres said the UN will work closely with China to help developing countries achieve faster growth and meet the UN’s 2030 Agenda for sustainable development. Wang said the Belt and Road Initiative is an important public good China gives to the world. Participating countries can use it to realize common development and shared prosperity. He also met with Peter Thomson, president of the UN General Assembly, and Nassir Abdulaziz Al-Nasser, high representative for the UN Alliance of Civilizations.

Thomson said the Belt and Road Initiative demonstrates China’s determination and capability to push forward mutually beneficial and win-win cooperation. The initiative is welcomed by countries around the world. Al-Nasser said the greatness of the Belt and Road Initiative is that it not only promotes economic cooperation but helps different civilizations interact and exchange, contributing to regional stability and common development.

Wang said China will work more closely with the UN Alliance of Civilizations to increase understanding among participating countries and push for dialogue between civilizations to promote progress.

