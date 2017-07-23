China shuts down over 3,900 illegal websites

In addition 443 websites were summoned by cyber watchdogs for law-breaking while 172 received warnings, as part of cyber law enforcement that has been highlighted over the months, it said. (Representational image) In addition 443 websites were summoned by cyber watchdogs for law-breaking while 172 received warnings, as part of cyber law enforcement that has been highlighted over the months, it said. (Representational image)

A total of 3,918 illegal websites were shut down by China’s Internet watchdogs from April to June this year, official media reported. The websites included those that published content that jeopardised national security, and those that spread violence, vulgarity or ungrounded rumours, according to the statement by the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) issued last night.

Up to 316 cases related to illegal websites were handed to judicial organs in the same period, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. More than 810,000 illicit cyber accounts were also closed in the second quarter of the year, the CAC said.

In addition 443 websites were summoned by cyber watchdogs for law-breaking while 172 received warnings, as part of cyber law enforcement that has been highlighted over the months, it said.

