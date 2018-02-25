China shuts down 3,908 websites in piracy crackdown

Nearly 3,9oo websites have been shutdown for infringement in a crackdown by China’s copyright watchdog in the past five years, authorities said Sunday. National Copyright Administration investigated 22,568 piracy cases nationwide and deleted more than six million links to pirated publications during the period.

The crackdown has been carried out for 13 consecutive years by the administration in cooperation with other departments, targeting online literature, music, videos, games, animation and software, as well as mobile apps, cloud storage and e-commerce platforms. China’s copyright watchdog today said that 3,908 websites have been shut down in a crackdown on copyright infringement in the past five years.

Online copyright infringement has been curbed and the public’s awareness of copyright protection has been raised remarkably, said the administration, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

