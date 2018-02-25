  • Associate Sponsor
Express Eye
  • China shuts down 3,908 websites in piracy crackdown

China shuts down 3,908 websites in piracy crackdown

National Copyright Administration investigated 22,568 piracy cases nationwide and deleted more than six million links to pirated publications during the period

By: PTI | Beijing | Published: February 25, 2018 7:24 pm
Top News

Nearly 3,9oo websites have been shutdown for infringement in a crackdown by China’s copyright watchdog in the past five years, authorities said Sunday. National Copyright Administration investigated 22,568 piracy cases nationwide and deleted more than six million links to pirated publications during the period.

The crackdown has been carried out for 13 consecutive years by the administration in cooperation with other departments, targeting online literature, music, videos, games, animation and software, as well as mobile apps, cloud storage and e-commerce platforms. China’s copyright watchdog today said that 3,908 websites have been shut down in a crackdown on copyright infringement in the past five years.

Online copyright infringement has been curbed and the public’s awareness of copyright protection has been raised remarkably, said the administration, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. Rajeev Desai
    Feb 25, 2018 at 9:08 pm
    China itself is world's biggest pirate since 1970s.....
    (0)(0)
    Reply
    1. 999 farzie
      Feb 25, 2018 at 8:54 pm
      Lol... Copyright infringement....Whole chinese economy is built on duplicated b ed goods. Cheap,fake,without guarantee goods is trade mark of chinese goods
      (0)(0)
      Reply
      Most Read
      Best of Express
      Buzzing Now
      Top News
      Feb 25: Latest News