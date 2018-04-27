China: Seven school students killed, 12 injured in knife attack

China has seen several such knife attacks, including those targeting school children. Representational Image China has seen several such knife attacks, including those targeting school children. Representational Image

At least seven school students were killed and 12 injured after they were stabbed by an unidentified person while returning from school in China’s Shaanxi province. The attacker is now said to be in custody.

A statement by the local government said the incident had occurred at Mizhi County number three at around 6 pm local time. Photos posted on Chinese social media showed images of the injured children who are now receiving treatment. China has seen several such knife attacks, including those targeting school children.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd