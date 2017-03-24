China set to supply heavy equipment to Nepal army

Nepalese PM Prachanda with Chinese Defence Minister Chang Wanquan in Kathmandu on Thursday. Reuters Photo Nepalese PM Prachanda with Chinese Defence Minister Chang Wanquan in Kathmandu on Thursday. Reuters Photo

CHINESE DEFENCE Minister Chang Wanquan on Thursday assured his counterpart in Nepal, during his visit to Kathmandu, that Beijing would provide heavy equipment and other logistics that Nepal army needs. Chang, a four-star general of the People’s Liberation Army as well as the member of the China’s Central Military Commission, told his Nepali counterpart Balkrishna Khand on Thursday that China would provide heavy equipment and other logistics for the Nepal army on UN peacekeeping missions as well as for disaster management.

Khand had informed Chang that Nepal army, which sends around 5,000 personnel in peacekeeping missions annually, is going to double the number, and would be needing heavy equipment including armoured personnel carriers.

Chang thanked Nepal for its consistent support to “One China Policy”, and said that Beijing has always wished political stability and economic prosperity to Nepal, assuring Kathmandu that China would be providing any assistance that Nepal needed.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now