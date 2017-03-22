Latest News
  • China school stampede: 2 killed, over 20 injured in central Henan Province

China school stampede: 2 killed, over 20 injured in central Henan Province

The accident happened when some students were going to the toilet at about 8.30 am in the No. 3 experimental primary school of Puyang county.

By: PTI | Beijing | Published:March 22, 2017 9:53 pm

At least two students were killed and 20 others injured on Wednesday in a stampede at a primary school in China’s central Henan Province. The injured were being given medical assistance, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident happened when some students were going to the toilet at about 8.30 am in the No. 3 experimental primary school of Puyang county. Cause of the accident is being investigated, the report said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Mar 22: Latest News