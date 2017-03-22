China school stampede: 2 killed, over 20 injured in central Henan Province

At least two students were killed and 20 others injured on Wednesday in a stampede at a primary school in China’s central Henan Province. The injured were being given medical assistance, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

The accident happened when some students were going to the toilet at about 8.30 am in the No. 3 experimental primary school of Puyang county. Cause of the accident is being investigated, the report said.

