Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 08, 2018
A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant Sponsored

A painter needs your help for his only child’s expensive liver transplant
Latest News
  • China says Xi Jinping met with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

China says Xi Jinping met with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un

The development comes as the North Korean leader prepares to hold a historic summit with US President Donald Trump.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 8, 2018 5:10:03 pm
Donald Trump says Xi Jinping told him meeting with North Korea's Kim Jong-Un went well File Photo: In this March 27, 2018, photo, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, left, shakes hands with Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, China. AP/PTI
Related News

In a surprise visit on Tuesday, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in northeast China, reported AFP. China’s state broadcaster CCTV showed Xi and Kim taking a seaside stroll in the northeastern city of Dalian and holding talks. The development comes as the North Korean leader prepares to hold a historic summit with US President Donald Trump.

This is also the second meeting between the two leaders in recent weeks, following Kim’s March visit to Beijing, his first since taking power six years ago.

While trade between Beijing and Pyongyang has plummeted, China is North Korea’s only major ally. China has been eager to assert its importance in the process of lowering tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Most Read
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now