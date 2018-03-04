China says it does not want a trade war with US

  • Associate Sponsor
China has said it will take measures to safeguard its interests after US President Donald Trump said he will impose a 25 per cent tariff on imported steel and a 10 per cent tariff on aluminium to protect US-based producers.

China does not want a trade war with the United States, Zhang Yesui, a spokesman for the Chinese parliament, said on Sunday at a briefing ahead of China’s annual session of parliament, which begins this week.

China has said that it will take measures to safeguard its interests after US President Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he would impose a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and a 10 percent tariff on aluminium to protect US-based producers.

