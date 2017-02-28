China says concerned by Europe’s latest steel anti-dumping duties

A worker walks past a pile of steel pipe products at the yard of Youfa steel pipe plant in Tangshan in China’s Hebei Province November 3, 2015. (Source: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo) A worker walks past a pile of steel pipe products at the yard of Youfa steel pipe plant in Tangshan in China’s Hebei Province November 3, 2015. (Source: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo)

China’s Commerce Ministry said on Tuesday it was “seriously concerned” by what it said was Europe’s increasing protectionism in the steel industry after regulators slapped anti-dumping duties on certain types of plate steel imports from the world’s top producer. In a statement the government called on Europe to treat Chinese companies “fairly and impartially” and said it was ready to strengthen communication with the EU to tackle issues in the industry.

On Tuesday the European Commission imposed definitive anti-dumping duties ranging between 65.1 percent and 73.7 percent on imports of certain heavy plate non-alloy or other alloy steel from China. The final ruling comes after regulators set provisional tariffs in October.

The companies named in the ruling included Nanjing Iron & Steel Co Ltd, Minmetals Yingkou Medium Plate Co Ltd, Wuyang Iron and Steel Co Ltd and Wuyang New Heavy & Wide Steel Plate Co Ltd.