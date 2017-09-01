China regulates the use of its national anthem

A Chinese flag hoisted outside a commercial building in China’s Guangdong province. A Chinese flag hoisted outside a commercial building in China’s Guangdong province.

China’s top legislature on Friday passed a national anthem law to ensure its appropriate use, with violators set to face criminal prosecution or up to 15 days detention. The law will come into effect from October 1, reports Xinhua news agency.

It was adopted after a second reading at the bi-monthly session of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress which started on Monday. Lawmakers have made the anthem off-limits at funerals and other “improper” private occasions, in commercial advertisements or as background music at public places.

The anthem will only be allowed at formal political gatherings, constitutional oath ceremonies, flag raising ceremonies, major celebrations, award ceremonies, commemorations, national memorial day events, important diplomatic occasions and major sports events.

The law also states that it should be included in textbooks for students at primary and secondary schools. The “March of the Volunteers” was officially adopted in December 1982.

