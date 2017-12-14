Devalued Degree
  • China reacts to Fed rate hike by nudging up key policy rate

China reacts to Fed rate hike by nudging up key policy rate

The People's Bank of China said Thursday it was responding to market forces by raising the rate charged by its one-year lending facility by 0.05 percentage points to 3.25 percent.

By: AP | Beijing | Published: December 14, 2017 9:51 am
china, china stock market, china business, people's bank of china, china national bank, china bank, china stocks, global stocks, world news The People’s Bank of China said Thursday it was responding to market forces by raising the rate charged by its one-year lending facility by 0.05 percentage points to 3.25 percent. (Reuters/File)
Top News

China’s central bank has responded to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s interest rate increase by nudging up a key policy rate on lending to commercial banks but left the benchmark rate for borrowing by companies and the public unchanged.

The People’s Bank of China said Thursday it was responding to market forces by raising the rate charged by its one-year lending facility by 0.05 percentage points to 3.25 percent. Rates paid on bank reserves rose by a similar margin.

There was no change in the rates for borrowing by companies and the public and for deposits.

Beijing has tightened controls on the movement of money out of China to stop an outflow of capital, which could be worsened if higher U.S. rates attract investors with the possibility of higher returns.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
    Live Cricket Scores & Results
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Dec 14: Latest News