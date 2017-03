A 5.1 magnitude earthquake today jolted northwest China’s Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, authorities said. The Akto County was jolted by 5.1 magnitude earthquake, the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or causalities, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

