China promoting foreign minister Wang Yi as state councillor

Wei Fenghe, who already sits on the Central Military Commission which runs China's armed forces, has been nominated for defence minister, while Chen Wenqing will retain his job as minister of state security

By: AP | Beijing | Updated: March 19, 2018 8:12 am
china foreign minister, wang yi, china state councillor, indian express Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. (AP/Files)
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will retain his job and also be promoted to a state councillor, according to a list of nominations for posts for a government reshuffle announced on Monday. Wei Fenghe, who already sits on the Central Military Commission which runs China’s armed forces, has been nominated for defence minister, while Chen Wenqing will retain his job as minister of state security. The list was read out in Beijing’s Great Hall of the People with reporters present and will be formally voted on later in the morning.

