China: President Xi Jinping wants to appropriately handle disputes with South Korea

China is willing to appropriately handle disputes with South Korea on the basis of mutual understanding and trust, Chinese President Xi Jinping said in a congratulatory message to new South Korean president Moon Jae-in.

Xi said he had always greatly valued South Korea and relations between the two countries, the official Xinhua news agency said in a report about the message.

The report made no direct mention of North Korea or an anti-missile system the United States has deployed in South Korea that China has vigorously opposed, saying it is a threat to Chinese security.

