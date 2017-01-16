China pollution: Beijing to be hit by another bout of smog

Two days ago Beijing Municipal Reform and Development Commission said it will spend more than 18.22 billion yuan ( USD 2.6 billion) to fight air pollution in 2017. (File Photo) Two days ago Beijing Municipal Reform and Development Commission said it will spend more than 18.22 billion yuan ( USD 2.6 billion) to fight air pollution in 2017. (File Photo)

Beijing has issued a yellow alert for air pollution as a fresh bout of smog is set to hang over the city until tomorrow night. According to the municipal environmental protection bureau, Beijing’s air quality will plunge from “fairly good” on Sunday to “seriously polluted” today. Air quality will improve on Tuesday night with the arrival of cold air.

According to the National Meteorological Center, the smog will also hit northern and central China provinces of Hebei, Shandong, and Henan.

Beijing has a four-tier alert system for air pollution, with red being the highest, followed by orange, yellow and blue.

When a yellow alert is issued, it means the Air Quality Index will exceed 200 for 48 hours. Outdoor construction will be limited while more road cleaning will be conducted.

Beijing aims to control the annual average density of PM 2.5 to around 60 micrograms this year, Lu Yan, head of the Beijing Municipal Reform and Development Commission said.

Beijing has also announced formation of Environmental police to punish violators of regulations to curb pollution.