China scraps two-term limit, makes Xi Jinping president for life

The National People’s Congress on Sunday cleared an amendment to its constitution that will remove a clause limiting the presidency to two five-year terms. This will allow President Xi Jinping to continue as president beyond his term limit of 2023.

Initial reports of the closed door voting process suggest that of the 2980 deputies, only two gave a dissenting vote while three others abstained. The current version of the Chinese constitution was adopted by the 5th National People’s Congress on December 4, 1982. It has so far seen four amendments with the last having taken place in 2004 under then-President Hu Jintao’s administration.

The constitution of China previous to the amendment had set a limit of two five-year terms for the president and the vice-president.The two term limit for presidents had been enshrined in the Chinese constitution only in 1982 as a way to ensure that leaders do not occupy the top post indefinitely and has been strictly followed for the past four decades.

Xi Xinping (64) assumed office in March 2013 and began his second term in October 2017. He is seen as the most powerful Chinese leader in the post Mao Zedong era.

