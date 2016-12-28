China-Pak-Russia talks discuss ‘deteriorating’ Afghanistan security

Pakistan, China and Russia on Tuesday discussed Afghanistan’s “deteriorating” security situation and the increased activities of extremist groups in the war-torn country at a high-level meeting in Moscow that did not include any Afghan representatives. Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a joint press release said that the three countries expressed concern over the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and the increased activities of extremist groups including local affiliates of the Islamic State.

It said the participants agreed to continue their efforts towards further facilitating the Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan according to the known principles of reintegration of the armed opposition into peaceful life. The third round of the trilateral consultations on regional issues of Special Representatives on Afghanistan and Senior Officials of the three countries was held in Moscow. Russia and China as the UN Security Council permanent members “confirmed their flexible approach to delisting Afghan individuals from the UN sanctions lists as their contribution to the efforts aimed at launching peaceful dialogue between Kabul and the Taliban.”

“The parties agreed to proceed with consultations in an expanded format and would welcome the participation of Afghanistan,” it said. The participants also met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov.