Only in Express
  • China opens up 2,000 km long east-west airspace channel for civil aviation

China opens up 2,000 km long east-west airspace channel for civil aviation

The airspace channel which was opened on Thursday connects Shanghai, on China's central coast, with Lanzhou, the capital of the country's northwestern Gansu province.

By: PTI | Beijing | Published:September 14, 2017 3:36 pm
china airspace, china airlines, china aviation, china civil aviation, china, world news, indian express news The channel traverses the country’s east, north, northwest and mid-south regions, with 48 airports, 14 airlines and more than 2,400 flights involved.
Related News

China on Thursday opened up a 2,000-km-long civil aviation airspace between Shanghai and Lanzhou to ease air traffic congestion and improve flight safety and punctuality in the busy east-west sector, the state media reported. China’s airspace is mostly controlled by the country’s military, making the air traffic highly congested and leading to flight delays.

China has optimised civil airspace channels in the northwest China’s Shaanxi, Gansu and Qinghai provinces, and Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Che Jinjun, the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) air traffic management bureau director said.

The airspace channel which was opened on Thursday connects Shanghai, on China’s central coast, with Lanzhou, the capital of the country’s northwestern Gansu province. The channel traverses the country’s east, north, northwest and mid-south regions, with 48 airports, 14 airlines and more than 2,400 flights involved, the CAAC air traffic management bureau today said.

China’s east-west airspace artery, linking China’s Yangtze River Economic Zone with the Belt and Road, would help in improving flight punctuality and air travel safety, Che said.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
    Most Read
    Best of Express
    Buzzing Now
    Top News
    Sep 14: Latest News