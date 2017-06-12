China: One missing, 1.20 lakh people affected by heavy rains

Heavy rains lashed various counties of China since last week, affecting about 1.20 lakh residents and causing damage to houses and farmlands, official media reported on Monday. Heavy rain lashed 16 counties and cities, inundating farmland, damaging houses, forcing the evacuation of 1,079 residents and causing direct economic losses estimated at 48.7 million yuan ($7.16 million), according to the latest tally.

One person was listed missing and properties of 1.20 lakh residents have been damaged in Guizhou Province. The local civil affairs department is investigating the damage and sending relief goods to affected areas.

Rain hit most parts of China’s central, eastern and southern regions over the weekend. China Central Meteorological Station today maintained rainstorm alerts for a third consecutive day in Guangdong, Guizhou, Hebei, Jiangxi and Zhejiang provinces, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Typhoon Merbok, the second typhoon of the year, is forecast to make landfall in Guangdong late Monday, intensifying rainstorms in southern and eastern regions.

