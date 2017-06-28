China launches biggest Navy destroyer, to compete with India in Indian Ocean

The Chinese Navy, in the meantime, is currently trying to form battle groups that will accompany the aircraft carriers when they set out on missions far from shores. (Source: Xinhua News Twitter) The Chinese Navy, in the meantime, is currently trying to form battle groups that will accompany the aircraft carriers when they set out on missions far from shores. (Source: Xinhua News Twitter)

In an ambitious bid to become a global naval power, China Navy on Wednesday launched its biggest new generation destroyer that weighs at least 10,000 tonnes. The indigenously designed vessel was launched at the Jiangnan Shipyard (Group), Shanghai. This vessel is part of China’s new generation of destroyers. Some of its features include a new air defence, anti-missile, anti-ship and anti-submarine weapons, reported state-run Xinhua news agency.

China marked a milestone with the launch of this Navy destroyer, which the Communist country sees a step towards improving the nation’s Navy armament system and building a strong and modern Navy. As per the plan, numerous tests will be carried on the vessel, including equipment operation, berthing and sailing. Aside from the naval destroyer, China is also working on two aircraft carriers which they aim to deploy to compete with other naval powers like the US and India, especially in the Indian Ocean.

The Chinese Navy, in the meantime, is currently trying to form battle groups that will accompany the aircraft carriers when they set out on missions far from shores. China’s first aircraft carrier Liaoning has already left with a group of Chinese naval ships on June 25 from Qingdao in east China for a routine training mission. The above mentioned naval formation consists of destroyers Yinchuan and Jinan, frigate Yantai and a squadron of J-15 fighter jets and helicopters, a statement put out by the Chinese defence ministry said.

Just like the previous ones, the training mission is likely going to strengthen coordination among the vessels and improve the skills of crew and pilots in different marine regions. Liaoning, a refurbished aircraft carrier, is carrying out the first exercise. The aircraft carrier is built from the hull of a Soviet ship bought from Ukraine after China had launched a home-made carrier in April this year. The new aircraft carrier was expected to be operational by 2019.

Liaoning has earlier carried out exercises in the disputed South China Sea as well as East China Sea along with its battle formation group.

