China: Nanchang hotel fire kills 3, injures 14; many feared trapped

According to reports, the fire was spotted on the second floor of the HNA Platinum Mix Hotel. (Source: Twitter/ @CGTNOfficial) According to reports, the fire was spotted on the second floor of the HNA Platinum Mix Hotel. (Source: Twitter/ @CGTNOfficial)

In a major fire that broke out on Saturday in a luxury hotel in Nanchang, Jiangxi province in southern China, at least three people have been killed and more than a dozen injured, as reported by Chinese media. Several others have reportedly been trapped inside the hotel, firefighters said. According to reports, the fire was spotted on the second floor of the HNA Platinum Mix Hotel. About 10 fire tenders arrived at the scene and extinguished the fire.

In several pictures released by the Chinese media, billows of thick smoke could be seen coming out of the hotel. The four-storey hotel has been surrounded by fire engines and ambulances.

More than 10 construction workers were working on a decoration project when the fire erupted, said a woman who escaped the blaze. A man who broke the window to jump from the second floor was injured and rushed to hospital.

More details awaited.

© The Indian Express Online Media Pvt Ltd