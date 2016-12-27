China: Moderate quake hits southwest Rongchang, high-speed trains halted

An earthquake with 4.8-magnitude today hit China’s southwest Rongchang district, prompting authorities to halt several high-speed trains on Chengdu-Chongqing rail line.

The quake occurred at 8:17 AM, with the epicentre monitored at 29.47 degrees north latitude and 105.60 degrees east longitude, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Several trains on Chengdu-Chongqing high-speed rail line were delayed or halted after the moderate 4.8-magnitude quake struck Rongchang district in southwest Chongqing municipality.

The report did not say whether there were any casualties.

District authorities said the earthquake was strongly felt in the city, as the glass of some residential buildings shattered, but no casualties have been reported so far.

Ticket sales for affected train routes have been suspended until further notice, the report said.