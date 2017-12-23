China launches land exploration satellite

The launch was the 259th mission of the Long March rocket series. (Twitter) The launch was the 259th mission of the Long March rocket series. (Twitter)

China on Saturday launched a land exploration satellite into a preset orbit for remote sensing operations, according to a media report.

It was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi in the early hours, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The satellite is mainly used for remote sensing exploration of land resources, it said.

A Long March-2D rocket carried the satellite into space. The launch was the 259th mission of the Long March rocket series.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App