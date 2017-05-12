China launches emergency response to earthquake

China on Thursday activated emergency response procedures following a 5.5-magnitude earthquake that jolted northwest China killing eight people and injuring 23 others.

The China Earthquake Administration activated level-III emergency response procedures in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. All departments concerned are on high alert and will continue to monitor for aftershocks and evaluate damage, Xinhua news agency reported.

The Ministry of Civil Affairs and the China National Commission for Disaster Reduction have also initiated grade-IV emergency response measures and sent teams to assist relief work.

A grade-IV response, the lowest in China’s emergency response system, means a 24-hour alert, daily damage reports, and the allocation of money and relief materials within 48 hours.

Apart from sending a work team to assist relief, emergency funds of 100,000 yuan ($15,000) and supplies have been sent to the affected region where over 1,500 houses collapsed or were damaged.

