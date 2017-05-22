Latest News
  • China launches crackdown on online porn, fake news outfits

China launches crackdown on online porn, fake news outfits

Four teams of inspectors are undertaking the probe into online pornography and fake news organisations across 11 Chinese provincial-level regions.

By: PTI | Beijing | Published:May 22, 2017 6:42 pm

China has launched a fresh month- long crackdown on online pornography and fake news organisations in 11 provincial-level regions to clean up “harmful” information, an official said today. Four teams of inspectors are undertaking the probe into online pornography and fake news organisations across 11 Chinese provincial-level regions.

The month-long investigation, which will finish on May 26, aims to clean up “harmful” information online, targeting live-streaming, cloud service providers, mobile apps and websites circulating pornographic content, the National OfficeAgainst Pornographic and Illegal Publications said in a statement.

Inspectors are also tasked with looking into news blackmailing, fake news, journalists and media organisations, it said. Jointly launched by China’s various anti-pornography, publicity and Internet-related authorities, the investigation is being carried out in areas including Beijing and Shanghai municipalities, as well as provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi and Shaanxi, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

May 22: Latest News