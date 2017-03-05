China launches campaign to dismantle illegal buildings

China today launched a year-long campaign of dismantling illegal buildings in the country’s capital to control overcrowding and disordered development. The municipal government of Beijing has targeted the campaign to dismantle 40 million square meters of illegal buildings within the year, including illegal construction for dwelling, renting or production. A 200,000-square-meter building complex in Beijing’s Haidian district was dismantled earlier this week.

The move is part of wider efforts to address overcrowding, congestion and pollution in the capital, as its population exceeds 21 million, state-run Xinhua news agency reported today.

By dismantling illegal buildings, the city is also working to achieve orderly development of its traditional alleys, known as hutongs, and courtyards and add greening and public parking space in the city proper.

Beijing has also been alleviating the city of its non-capital functions, including manufacturing, logistics and wholesale markets through coordinated development with neighbouring Hebei province and Tianjin Municipality.

More than 1,300 factories and over 300 markets have been closed and relocated from downtown to the outskirts or neighbouring areas, the report said.