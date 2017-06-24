China landslide: Around 100 people feared buried in Sichuan province, says state media

Rescue operations are on to trace those missing in the Sichuan landslide in China (Picture courtesy: People’s Daily China/Twitter) Rescue operations are on to trace those missing in the Sichuan landslide in China (Picture courtesy: People’s Daily China/Twitter)

Close to 100 people from 40 homes are feared buried in a massive landslide in Maoxian County in China’s Sichuan Province, state media reported. Rescue operations have begun to trace those missing.

According to a statement from the Maoxian government news office, the side of a mountain collapsed leading to debris falling on the 40 homes in Xinmo village. The full extent of the landslide is unclear at the moment even as an emergency response ‘to the first class catastrophic geological disaster’ has been put into operation.

A Xinhua news report said a ‘part of a mountain’ in the Tibetan and Qiang Autonomous Prefecture of Aba had collapsed. In mountainous parts of China, landslides are common often putting thousands of lives in danger. Earlier in January, at least 12 people were killed in January when a landslide hit into a hotel in central Hubei province.

(With inputs from AFP)

This is a developing story. More news awaited.

