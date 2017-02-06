China issues 5-year plan on HIV/AIDS prevention

The plan also promotes the use of traditional Chinese medicine in AIDS treatment. (File Photo) The plan also promotes the use of traditional Chinese medicine in AIDS treatment. (File Photo)

The Chinese government has issued a five-year action plan for HIV/AIDS prevention and treatment, the media reported on Monday. In this period, the government will make the utmost effort to find out HIV-infected and AIDS patients, reduce infections through drug needles, blood transfusion and mother-to-child transmission, minimise the fatality rate and improve patients’ quality of life, according to the plan posted on the State Council website on Sunday.

The plan, to be implemented between 2016 and 2020, has set multiple targets such as reducing AIDS-related activities of male homosexuals by at least 10 per cent and decrease mother-to-child transmission rate to less than 4 per cent, the people’s Daily reported. More than 90 per cent of the infected people and patients should receive anti-virus treatment and more than 90 per cent of the cases of such treatment should be successful, according to the plan.

The plan also promotes the use of traditional Chinese medicine in AIDS treatment. International cooperation on research will be strengthened to enhance the prevention and treatment, the plan added.