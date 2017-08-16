China hopes India, US can develop ties ‘conducive’ to regional peace

The decision to set up the new two-by-two ministerial dialogue comes amid China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia Pacific region. (Representational photo) The decision to set up the new two-by-two ministerial dialogue comes amid China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia Pacific region. (Representational photo)

China said on Wednesday it hopes that India and the US can develop ties which are “conducive” to regional peace and development after the two countries agreed to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue.

President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to enhance peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region by establishing a new two-by-two ministerial dialogue, which would elevate their strategic consultations, according to the White House.

Trump spoke with Modi on Monday to greet him on the eve of India’s Independence Day.

Asked about the decision by the US and India to establish two-by-two ministerial dialogue, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said, “We noticed relevant report. We hope India and US can develop relations which are conducive to regional peace and development.”

The decision to set up the new two-by-two ministerial dialogue comes amid China’s growing assertiveness in the Asia Pacific region.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson also telephoned External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and greeted her and people of India on the occasion of Independence Day on Wednesday.

Tillerson and Swaraj “had good conversation”, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said. They “discussed the newly established” two-plus-two mechanism to harness synergy in foreign and defence engagements, the spokesperson said.

