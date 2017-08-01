China has the confidence to defeat all invasions: Xi Jinping

China will never compromise on its sovereignty and security, President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday. “The Chinese people love peace. We will never seek aggression or expansion, but we have the confidence to defeat all invasions,” he said while addressing a ceremony marking 90 years since the founding of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA).
“We will never allow any people, organisation or political party to split any part of Chinese territory out of the country at any time, in any form,” he said at the Great Hall of People in Beijing. “No one should expect us to swallow the bitter fruit that is harmful to our sovereignty, security or development interests.”
Though his comments were not directed to anyone in particular, the timing seems to suggest they were indicated at India as troops of both countries have been locked in a tense border standoff in the Doklam area for over a month now.
Xi said that the PLA had successfully “remodelled” its organisational and power structure, as well as its public image, after five years of hard work.
This is the second time in three days that the Chinese president has spoken about the Army’s capability to fight invasions. “I firmly believe that our gallant military has both confidence and ability to defeat all invading enemies,” he said on Sunday at a huge PLA parade.
Last week, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval met his Chinese counterpart Yang Jiechi in Beijing on Thursday as part of the BRICS NSAs meet. Doval and Jiechi are also Special Representatives of the India-China border mechanism.
While both countries have not spoken of the outcome of the Doval-Yang talks, Lu Kang, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson, told media that “the meeting on security issues is a major platform for BRICS countries to discuss and conduct cooperation in politics and security fields.”
“It bears great significance for these countries to strengthen strategic communication, enhance political mutual trust and elevate their impact on global affairs,” Lu added. He said that discussions will be held on various topics, including global governance, anti-terrorism, internet security and energy security, as well as major international and regional hotspot issues.
The two armies are currently in a standoff as Indian troops had stopped the Chinese army from building a road in the disputed area. China has claimed that the road construction was well within its territory.
- Aug 1, 2017 at 3:10 pmChina is issuing a challenge every other day and we are busy in toppling governments and horsetrading MLAs. Vigilance at the borders seems to be the last priority of the Central government.Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 3:02 pmRight thinking person and who loves human being will not talk about war only fools and lunatics only talk about war. Will they understand the consequences of war?Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 2:30 pm国虽大，好战必亡；天下虽安，忘战必危。If the Indo insist use war , Indo will lose again. China indeed large,but no one place can lost. ALL Chinese support China government and be angry to indian government 's shameless。Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 2:28 pmDear Xi, Who is invading you? Except you, no other country in the world has so much problems with other countries related to borders. You are rather trying to intrude in others' territories and playing the victim. Shame on you. In spite of becoming world's 2nd largest economy and a modern country your mindset is still medieval. Please come out of invaders' syndrome. World needs lot more from you for the benefit of the mankind. Don't think that world is only 'China'Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 2:39 pmIndo invade China. your government and your media tell lies. but China never afraid India. If really no ways,I think the war is last way. 中国一般先礼后兵，不得已而为之。Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 3:14 pmIt is Chinese government which is invading its neighbouring countries like Tibet, Taiwan, Hong Kong. The Chinese government is playing the victim card here.
- Aug 1, 2017 at 2:19 pmXi's comment could be directed at Taiwan or Hong Kong. Chinese do not care all that much about the border with India. They are mature enough to understand that there will always be problems drawing a border through a mountainous region.Reply
- Aug 1, 2017 at 3:18 pmThis reiteration is a serious concern. South China Morning Post more or less confirms that India was the intended target, not Taiwan nor Hongkong. --------------Xi didn’t specify any target, but China’s defence ministry spokesperson Ren Guoqiang said in a statement that the parade was not targeted at China’s “surrounding situation”, but was in accordance with the yearly training schedule.------------- This is Chinese way of saying, though parade was yearly one, a part of the speech which alluded to territorial integrity was targeted at India. Their miscalculation has now reached the highest level. Xi is not Deng, who was a war hero, discredited by Mao, but came back after Mao's death and pragmatically built China. Xi has had only a political rise. Hope he listens to his informed military, grasps India capability, accepts the legitimacy of Bhutanese claim, shuns the angle of Chinese sovereignty at risk here and decides to negotiate with India to avoid Toynbee-sque fall of ChinaReply
