Jinzhou city, northeast China. (Source: Google maps) Jinzhou city, northeast China. (Source: Google maps)

At least four people were killed and dozens injured in a gas explosion on Tuesday in the Chinese city of Jinzhou, news agency ANI reported. The explosion tore through Linghe night market in the northeastern city of China.

More details are awaited.

