China for more cooperation with India, Bangladesh, says Envoy

China is looking forward for more cooperation both with India and Bangladesh, its Consul General in Kolkata Ma Zhanwu said on Thursday. “We are working for more cooperation both with Bangladesh and India,” he told reporters here when asked about China’s stand on the Indo-Bangla Teesta water sharing issue.

“We have a lot of cooperation with Bangladesh and we are ready to work with both the countries for development and exchange of mutual benefits,” he said. The envoy said the development of one country could bring benefits to other countries.

“We are living in an age of mutual self reliance,” he added. While several countries were veering away from the idea of globalisation, India’s view was that there is need to continue with it and China too believed in it, Zhanwu said.

“Globalisation is a natural trend,” he said.

On the controversy relating to Oppo, the mobile handset maker from China, Zhanwu said the Chinese people living in India are always told to respect the local culture and the local laws.

One of the Chinese employees of the company had allegedly disrespected the Indian flag in the company’s Noida plant. Shortly after the incident the employee was sacked.

“Even if they do something, that does not mean their intention is to offend Indian people. I hope this will not happen again,” he said.

Asked to comment about the proposed visit of Dalai Lama to Arunachal Pradesh, he said China does not only have reservation, but is “strongly opposed” to this.

“Such activities by India go against the relations between India and China. We hope the Indian government will take effective measures to stop such activities,” he said.

China is ready to cooperate with India on high-speed trains, he added.

