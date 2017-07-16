Fire in eastern China’s Jiangsu province claims 22 lives; probe underway

The flames have been doused and a probe is on to establish the cause of the fire. (Image for representational purpose) The flames have been doused and a probe is on to establish the cause of the fire. (Image for representational purpose)

A fire in a two-storey residential building in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province claimed the lives of 22 people and rendered three injured, news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday. The fire broke out at 4:30 am in the morning (GMT 8:30 pm Saturday) in the house located in Yushan Town in Changshu city of China. The flames have been doused and a probe has been initiated to establish the cause of the fire.

More details are awaited.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd