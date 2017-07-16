Fire in eastern China’s Jiangsu province claims 22 lives; probe underway

Latest News
The fire broke out at 4:30 am Sunday morning (GMT 8:30 pm Saturday) in the house located in Yushan Town in Changshu city, Jiangsu province, of eastern China. The flames have been doused and a probe has been initiated to establish the cause of the fire.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 16, 2017 3:41 pm
china, fire, china fire, jiangsu province, 22 dead china fire, yushan town, Changshu city, fire in china, china house fire, xinhua news, china latest news, indian express The flames have been doused and a probe is on to establish the cause of the fire. (Image for representational purpose)
A fire in a two-storey residential building in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province claimed the lives of 22 people and rendered three injured, news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday. The fire broke out at 4:30 am in the morning (GMT 8:30 pm Saturday) in the house located in Yushan Town in Changshu city of China. The flames have been doused and a probe has been initiated to establish the cause of the fire.

More details are awaited.

