Fire in eastern China’s Jiangsu province claims 22 lives; probe underway

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published:July 16, 2017 3:41 pm
A fire in a two-storey residential building in eastern China’s Jiangsu Province claimed the lives of 22 people and rendered three injured, news agency Xinhua reported on Sunday. The fire broke out at 4:30 am in the morning (GMT 8:30 pm Saturday) in the house located in Yushan Town in Changshu city of China. The flames have been doused and a probe has been initiated to establish the cause of the fire.
More details are awaited.
