China expresses anger over THAAD missile deployment in South Korea

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence visits at the border village of Panmunjom which has separated the two Koreas since the Korean War, South Korea, Monday, April 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

China reiterated on Monday its opposition to the deployment of a sophisticated U.S. anti-missile system in South Korea.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang voiced China’s opposition to the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system at a regular briefing in Beijing, and also urged all parties to work together to maintain peace and stability in the region.

South Korean acting President Hwang Kyo-ahn and visiting U.S. Vice President Mike Pence on Monday reaffirmed their plans to go ahead with the deployment of the system. China says the system’s powerful radar is a threat to its security. The United States and South Korea say it is only aimed at defence against North Korean missiles.

