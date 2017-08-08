China earthquake live updates: Quake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Sichuan Province

The epicentre of the quake is said to be close to the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, a popular tourist destination. The epicentre of the quake is said to be close to the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, a popular tourist destination.

An earthquake measuring 6.5 in magnitude struck China’s Sichuan Province on Tuesday evening, according to earthquake-monitoring agency US Geological Survey.

There are no reports of loss of life or major damage to property. The region is sparsely populated with mostly ethnic Tibetans, many of whom are nomadic herders. The epicentre of the quake, however, is said to be close to the Jiuzhaigou nature reserve, a popular tourist destination.

Pictures posted on Chinese social media sites showed buildings sustaining minor damages and people gathering outdoors. Media reports said tremors were felt as far away as Xian, home of the Terracotta Warriors.

With agency inputs

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd