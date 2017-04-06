China denies allegations of heavy charges for CPEC projects

China on Thursday refuted allegations of charging too much for infrastructure projects along the USD 46 billion CPEC and not permitting competitive bidding in Pakistan, saying it is an open and transparent project.

“I don’t know from where you got this information but as far as I know the situation is different from what you just described,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying told media briefing here today.

She was replying to allegations that China is charging too much for infrastructure projects along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) specifically in the high voltage transmission line that is being built by China’s state grid and not allowing competitive bidding.

“We mentioned many times that CPEC is a cooperation framework established based upon the long-term interests of the two countries,” Hua said.

“It is open and transparent and is based upon the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and assured benefits and the international companies participate in this project based upon market rules. I believe that this project will not only serve the interests of the two countries but also improve the connectivity in the region,” she said.

CPEC, an ambitious USD 46 billion project, will link the Pakistani city of Gwadar to China’s Xinjiang via a vast network of highways and railways.

It is part of China’s broader ‘Belt and Road Initiative’ to replicate the ancient Silk Road trade routes with modern trading relationships and investments across Asia, the Middle East and into Europe.

