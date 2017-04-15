China delivers third maritime patrol ship to Pakistan

China has handed over to Pakistan a 600-tonne patrol ship, the third of its kind, to safeguard the country’s maritime interests at a time when both nations are pushing forward with the CPEC project.

The ship which was handed over to Pakistan’s maritime safety authority in Guangzhou, Guangdong province is the third of its kind, was built by China Shipbuilding Trading Company Ltd (CSTC) and China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) Xijiang Shipbuilding Co Ltd.

Previous two ships have already demonstrated their reliability and excellent performance during visits and exchanges, joint drills, maritime rescue and other missions in Pakistan, state-run People’s Daily reported.

Pakistan’s maritime safety authority expressed great appreciation for the quality of the ships and for sound cooperation with Chinese ship manufactures, who have promised to provide after-sale services, it said.

The ships are key to consolidating close relations between China-Pakistan, protecting Pakistan’s sea transportation and pushing forward the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and Belt and Road Initiative, it said.

The CPEC project will link the Pakistani city of Gwadar to China’s Xinjiang via a vast network of highways and railways. The project was launched in 2015 with USD 46 billion but later the investment increased to USD 55 billion.

