China defends South China Sea military buildup

China’s military says it’s entitled to strengthen its defences on islands in the disputed South China Sea but says those measures aren’t directed at any specific countries. Defence ministry spokesman Ren Guoqiang’s statement today follows the US Navy’s deployment of three aircraft carriers to the strategically vital sea body, claimed largely by China.

The Wall Street Journal newspaper reported on Monday that China has installed military jamming devices in the area. Ren was quoted as saying on the ministry’s website that it was China’s right to take such measures, which he said help protect its sovereignty and security along with regional peace and stability.

China’s military buildup has focused on islands in the Paracel group and seven that it built atop reefs in the highly contested Spratly group.

