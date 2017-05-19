China conducts demolitions at Tibetan Buddhist study site

Tibetan Buddhist nuns and monks gather near demolition workers at the house and monastery complex built on the mountain also known as Sertar Buddhist Institution or Larung Gar in Sertar county, southwest China’s Sichuan province. (AP Photo/Charles Tay) Tibetan Buddhist nuns and monks gather near demolition workers at the house and monastery complex built on the mountain also known as Sertar Buddhist Institution or Larung Gar in Sertar county, southwest China’s Sichuan province. (AP Photo/Charles Tay)

Chinese authorities in southwestern Sichuan province have evicted followers and razed scores of homes at one of the world’s largest centres of Tibetan Buddhist learning in a months-long operation that has drawn protests from Tibetans in exile. Local officials in Garze prefecture say they are carrying out demolitions to prevent overcrowding and to renovate Larung Gar, a sprawling, mountainside settlement that housed more than 10,000 monks and nuns who stayed and studied for months at a time.

Authorities are reportedly seeking to cut the population by half, to 5,000.

Overseas Tibetan groups say the forced evictions and demolitions are meant to put a damper on the spread of Tibetan Buddhism.

Larung Gar’s academy has increasingly attracted large numbers of disciples from China’s Han ethnic majority as well as foreign visitors.

