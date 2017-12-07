China complains US releasing negative information about trade relations

Top Stories
"Recently the United States has launched trade remedy investigations into Chinese products and has continuously released negative information," said Gao Feng, China's Commerce Ministry spokesman.

By: Reuters | Beijing | Published: December 7, 2017 1:01 pm
“This has caused widespread concern among businesses in China and the United States, especially among US companies that are willing to cooperate with and expand into China,” he said.

China’s Commerce Ministry expressed “strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition” on Saturday to a statement by the United States to the World Trade Organization that it opposes granting China market economy status, Xinhua reported.

