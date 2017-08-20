China company to build Afghan embassy in Pakistan

A leading Chinese company will build the Afghan embassy complex in the Pakistani capital of Islamabad at a cost of nearly $17 million, media reports said. Afghanistan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Nasir Ahmad Andisha joined the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong and Afghan ambassador in Islamabad Omar Zakhilwal at the ground-breaking ceremony of the building in the diplomatic enclave, Xinhua news agency reported.

Andisha said the new Afghan embassy will be his country’s biggest embassy in the world which also reflect Afghanistan’s quest for good relations with Pakistan. He also thanked China’s help in the construction. Ambassador Zakhilwal told the ceremony that the construction of the embassy is likely to be completed within two years.

An official of the Anhui Construction Engineering Group told the gathering that the new Afghan embassy compound covers a total land area of 23,800 square meters with complete facilities such as ambassador’s residence, residential diplomats apartments, consular section and other required buildings.

