China has captured 2,566 fugitives, a number of them from the ruling Communist Party, who had fled to other countries and recovered USD 125 million of illicit funds from 2014 to 2016. Among them, 1,283 turned themselves in or were persuaded to return to China, according to a statement issued today by the office in charge of pursuing fugitives under the central anti-graft coordination group.

Out of 2,566 fugitives who had fled to more than 90 countries, 410 were members of the Communist Party of China or official staff, it said. The authorities also recovered 8.6 billion yuan (USD 125 million) of illicit funds.

So far, 39 suspects of China’s 100 most-wanted have returned. The campaign has effectively stopped corrupt officials from fleeing overseas, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

