China’s C919 jet: A timeline of events from drawing board to take-off

In this November 2, 2015 photo, workers roll out the first C919 jet aircraft manufactured at the state-owned Commercial Aircraft Corp. of China Ltd. (COMAC) in Shanghai. China's first large homemade passenger jetliner is due to make its maiden flight from Shanghai later Friday, May 5, 2017. (Source: Chinatopix via AP)

China’s C919 narrow-body jet makes its maiden flight on Friday, capping a decade-long effort to build a plane that Beijing hopes will compete against Boeing and Airbus.

Here is a timeline of the main events that took place in the run-up to the jet’s first flight.

May 2008: China establishes Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China (COMAC) in Shanghai and announces plans to produce its first large commercial jetliner which it calls C919.

April 2009: COMAC finishes the C919’s initial design and says it aims to send the jet on its maiden flight in 2014, according to the state-owned Beijing News.

September 2009: COMAC unveils a model of the C919 aircraft for the first time at the Asian Aerospace Expo in Hong Kong.

November 2010: China announces the C919 has received its first order – a deal for 100 planes.

October 2013: Local media reports the C919’s first flight will be delayed by a year until 2015, pushing first delivery dates to around 2017 or 2018.

May 2014: Chinese President Xi Jinping visits COMAC’s offices and says large jets are a reflection of China’s national capabilities and urges the development of a competitive aviation industry.

February 2015: Xinhua reports COMAC has completed the basic assembly of its medium-range C919 large passenger aircraft and will launch test flights that year.

July 2015: COMAC delays the C919’s maiden flight which was scheduled to fly by end-2015.

November 2015: COMAC unveils the C919 in public for the first-time in a roll-out ceremony broadcast over state media.

November 2016: COMAC said total orders for the C919 had reached 570 from 23 customers, made up of a mix of firm orders and options. China Eastern Airlines will be the jet’s launch customer.

December 2016: COMAC moves C919 to its test flight centre on Christmas Day.

March 2017: Xinhua news agency reports the C919 is technically ready for take-off.

May 2017: COMAC says jet will make its maiden flight on May 5.

