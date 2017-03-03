China: Bus and truck collision kills 10, injures 38

The government of Lincang city in Yunnan province says the bus carrying 47 people collided with a truck late Thursday night. The government of Lincang city in Yunnan province says the bus carrying 47 people collided with a truck late Thursday night.

Local authorities in southwest China say 10 people have been killed and another 38 injured in a collision between a bus and a truck. The government of Lincang city in Yunnan province says the bus carrying 47 people collided with a truck late Thursday night.

The statement Friday says the truck with two people on board left the road while the bus ended up at the side of the road. It said nine people died at the scene, one person died after receiving medical treatment, and 38 others were injured. It says the cause is under investigation.