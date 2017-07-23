China braces for Typhoon Roke

People gather at a waterfront as Typhoon Roke approaches Hong Kong, China. (Source: Reuters) People gather at a waterfront as Typhoon Roke approaches Hong Kong, China. (Source: Reuters)

China’s Guangdong Province is bracing for Typhoon Roke which made landfall in coastal areas of Hong Kong this morning. Over 40,000 fishing boats have returned to port while 13,530 people working at sea farms along the coast of Guangdong have returned to shore.

The provincial meteorological observatory has forecast that Typhoon Roke, the seventh of the year, is moving northwest at a speed of 20 kilometers per hour but with a weakened strength, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Shenzhen has been hit by strong winds and heavy rain. The local government ordered construction sites to suspend work on Sunday. Typhoon Roke made landfall in coastal areas along Sai Kung town in Hong Kong this morning.

Meanwhile, the eighth typhoon of the year is approaching south China’s Hainan Province, the report said.

