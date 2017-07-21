Latest News
  • China blast: At least two killed, 55 injured in explosion at shop in West Lake District

China blast: At least two killed, 55 injured in explosion at shop in West Lake District

The explosion took place in the West Lake District in Hangzhou at around 8.40 AM. Billowing flames and strong heat shattered the glass of passing vehicles, including a bus, causing most of the injuries, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

By: PTI | Beijing | Published:July 21, 2017 11:37 am
China blast, blast in China, China Shop blast, Blast in China shop, International news, world news, latest news The cause of the explosion is still under investigation. (Representational)
Top News

An explosion on Fridy tore through a shop in China’s Zhejiang Province, killing at least two persons and injuring 55, officials said. The explosion took place in the West Lake District in Hangzhou at around 8.40 AM. Billowing flames and strong heat shattered the glass of passing vehicles, including a bus, causing most of the injuries, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the injured, 12 people sustained severe injuries. The fire has been put out and all the injured have been sent to hospitals, according to the city’s fire department. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The shop is located in the West Lake District, a well-known scenic area. The lake was used as the backdrop of a performance directed by Zhang Yimou as part of the G20 summit last year.

Millions of tourists come to Hangzhou every year. They are drawn by the scenic beauty of its temples and lakefront location.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 21: Latest News