China blast: At least two killed, 55 injured in explosion at shop in West Lake District

An explosion on Fridy tore through a shop in China’s Zhejiang Province, killing at least two persons and injuring 55, officials said. The explosion took place in the West Lake District in Hangzhou at around 8.40 AM. Billowing flames and strong heat shattered the glass of passing vehicles, including a bus, causing most of the injuries, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

Among the injured, 12 people sustained severe injuries. The fire has been put out and all the injured have been sent to hospitals, according to the city’s fire department. The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.

The shop is located in the West Lake District, a well-known scenic area. The lake was used as the backdrop of a performance directed by Zhang Yimou as part of the G20 summit last year.

Millions of tourists come to Hangzhou every year. They are drawn by the scenic beauty of its temples and lakefront location.

