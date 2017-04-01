China bans burqas, abnormal beards in Muslim province of Xinjiang

Apart from this, they also prohibit the abnormal growing of beards and it would be forbidden to reject or refuse radio, television and other public facilities and services. Apart from this, they also prohibit the abnormal growing of beards and it would be forbidden to reject or refuse radio, television and other public facilities and services.

China, on Friday banned burqas, veils and abnormal beards in a Muslim province claiming that it is a crackdown on religious extremism.

As per the Independent, the measures also forced people to watch state television, follow decades of ethnic and religious discrimination against Xinjiang’s 10 million-strong ethic Uyghur population. The new regulation, which will come to force from today, will dissuade women, who fully cover their faces and bodies, from entering the airports, railway stations and other public places and report about them to police.

Apart from this, they also prohibit the abnormal growing of beards and it would be forbidden to reject or refuse radio, television and other public facilities and services.

The regulation restrains marrying using religious not legal procedures and using the name of Halal to meddle in the secular life of others. The document also bans not allowing children to attend regular school, not abiding by family planning policies and deliberately damaging legal documents.

For all the latest World News, download Indian Express App now