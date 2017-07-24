China attack: One dead as car ploughs into people

Latest News
Police in Beijing were hunting for the suspect. One person was killed and 13 others injured in the two incidents, the report said.
A man in China stabbed five persons before driving into nine others, killing one of them, state media reported today. The suspect first stabbed five persons with a scissor in Jugezhuang township in the suburban district of Miyun in northeast Beijing yesterday, Xinhua news agency reported.

He hit nine persons while fleeing in a van, killing one of them and injuring eight others. Police in Beijing were hunting for the suspect. One person was killed and 13 others injured in the two incidents, the report said.

