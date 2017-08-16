China announces $1 million aid for flood-hit Nepal

Representational Image/ AP Representational Image/ AP

AS NEPAL faces its worst floods in the past three decades, with the death toll on Tuesday rising to more than 115, China’s visiting Premier Wang Yang announced a $1 million package for “instant relief” to the victims and formalised agreements worth multi-billion Rupees that are likely to have a significant implication in the bilateral relations. Nepal and China signed three different agreements — a Rs 2-billion project for joint exploration of petroleum, natural gas and mines; Rs 15-billion project for upgradation of Arniko highway built in the 60s that remains dysfunctional following 2015 April earthquake; and for building a bridge along the Kerung-Rasuwagarhi road, currently under construction. The two sides also agreed to invite more Chinese investment in Nepal.

China’s support to the flood victims comes even before the Nepalese government has been able to make preliminary estimates about the loss of life and property as the ravage continues. Vice-Premier Wang started his day with the opening of the construction of the erstwhile royal palace under China’s technical and financial support two years after it was destroyed in the earthquake. He also had a series of meetings with K P Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda”, both former PMs and the chiefs of Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist and Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre, and Bijay Gachedar and KB Mahara, both deputy prime ministers.

